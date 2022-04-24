Eastern Cape ANC beefs up security measures to avoid repeat of 2017 chaos

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it will leave nothing to chance when it comes to security in the hopes of avoiding its 2017 festival of chairs from happening again.

Provincial Task Team Coordinator Lulama Ngqukaitobi told journalists at a state of readiness media briefing on Saturday that the ANC had been treading carefully to ensure the upcoming conference didn’t turn violent.

There have been instances where some regional contests have turned chaotic with both provincial and national leadership intervening.

The current cohort of leaders were also elected amidst violent clashes, which saw delegates throwing chairs at one another.

Ngqukaitobi said the ANC was taking extra safety measures just to appease the media.