AKA, Nadia Nakai continue to slam break-up rumours with cosy pics

JOHANNESBURG - Hip hop stars AKA and Nadia Nakai are not letting these verbal and physical abuse allegations off the slide as they posted cute intimate pictures together on Saturday afternoon to prove that they are still riding together strong as couple, while out in the Free State.

In a a now deleted online article, the Daily Sun in April reported that AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) allegedly assaulted Nakai and their promoter while in Ghana for work purposes.

Forbes’ lawyers reportedly issued the Daily Sun with a legal letter with the intention to sue it R800,000 for ‘defaming’ him.

The couple also took to Twitter to release a joint statement, refuting any break up and abuse allegations between them, citing the trip was a “fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign.”