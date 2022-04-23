'We celebrate you' - SAfricans remember late Riky Rick at CottonFest2022

The event, co-founded by Riky (real name Rikhado Makhado) takes place in Newtown with over 100,000 people expected to attend.

South Africans have been remembering the late Riky Rick at the third instalment of Cotton Fest, which kicked off over the weekend.

Fans and supporters of the late musician and event have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sidlukothini rapper who passed away earlier this year.

YiWeekend enkulu ke le sikuyo... we about to go celebrate the life of our beloved Ricky 🕊🕊✨️❤️ #CottonFest2022 pic.twitter.com/SiL5an152f — Dr Zickie👑🏳️‍🌈 (@Zickiie_S) April 23, 2022

A part of me wishes that Riky Rick can pull up at Cotton Fest on some :



"uLiky Lick bathi ufile boy // came back bathukile boy, abo bani bani hay sizwile boy"

#CottonFest2022 pic.twitter.com/MMZpVfDyQg — Xavier's Son🇿🇦 (@Xavier__101) April 23, 2022

Fellow industry friends and musicians also took to Twitter to share their fond memories of the artist and excitement of the event in Makhado's honour.

Riky today we celebrate you bro .... To everybody that’s coming out , let make this one special #CottonFest2022 pic.twitter.com/c9K6vC9laF — 16V (@L_Tido) April 23, 2022

These two days are going to be Amazing…but also emotional without you @rikyrickworld but we’ll Continue what you’ve started 🙏🏾 so

LET’S OPERATE SOMETHING!!! #CottonFest2022 #WeNeverDieWeMultiply pic.twitter.com/JHPgZrbwHE — Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) April 23, 2022

WATCH: Riky Rick - SIDLUKOTINI (Official Music Video)