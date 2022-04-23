Go

'We celebrate you' - SAfricans remember late Riky Rick at CottonFest2022

The event, co-founded by Riky (real name Rikhado Makhado) takes place in Newtown with over 100,000 people expected to attend.

Rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado. Picture: @rikyrickworld/Instagram.
one hour ago

South Africans have been remembering the late Riky Rick at the third instalment of Cotton Fest, which kicked off over the weekend.

Fans and supporters of the late musician and event have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sidlukothini rapper who passed away earlier this year.

Fellow industry friends and musicians also took to Twitter to share their fond memories of the artist and excitement of the event in Makhado's honour.

WATCH: Riky Rick - SIDLUKOTINI (Official Music Video)

