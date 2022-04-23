Keely Goodall | John Maytham spoke to Thulani Makhalanyane who is an associate professor at the University of Pretoria and coordinated this project.

A research vessel, the French Schooner Tara, arrived in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront on Friday.

The vessel specialises in studying oceanic microbiomes and scientists will be hosting workshops on board to show their research and speak about issues relating to our oceans.

John Maytham spoke to Thulani Makhalanyane, who is an associate professor at the University of Pretoria and coordinated this project.

Makhalanyane says the ship will have a number of researchers from different disciplines on board, and prior to this project, very little research has been done on the oceans that are geographically close to us.

Along the West Coast of Africa essentially no major studies have been done identifying the type of micro-organisms that are contained within these oceans. Thulani Makhalanyane, associate professor at the University of Pretoria

To actually study the ocean, you need a diverse team of scientists with different capabilities and expertise. Thulani Makhalanyane, associate professor at the University of Pretoria

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The French Schooner Tara research vessel arrives at V&A Waterfront