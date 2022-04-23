Rescuers deployed to KZN after devastating floods continue search for bodies

The Gauteng rescuers deployed to KwaZulu-Natal say more bodies are expected to be recovered over the duration of the weekend.

KWAZULU-NATAL -The Gauteng rescuers deployed to KwaZulu-Natal say more bodies are expected to be recovered over the duration of the weekend.

On Friday, the rescuers found the body of a seven-year-old girl in Amanzimtoti, a township in the south of Durban.

Thirty rescuers were deployed by the Gauteng province on Thursday to KwaZulu-Natal to assist with mop-up and rescue operations following the devastating floods.

The department's Lupi Ngcayisa said, "This morning, some of our team members were deployed where there is still an ongoing search for those reported missing. The team is working around the clock to ensure we recover the bodies."