Ramaphosa calls Mangaung residents to help address service delivery issues
Ramaphosa said the party will play an active role to ensure that all problems in the metro are dealt with.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has made a call to Mangaung residents to work with their municipal leaders to deal with service delivery issues in the area.
He was speaking at the ANC Letsema Campaign Launch in Bloemfontein on Saturday, which is aimed at renewing the party's social contract with communities.
He added that the campaign will be spread throughout the country.
@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa hands over keys to Lerato and her siblings after their home was destroyed by a fire in @mangaung as part of national launch of #Letsema campaign in #FreeStateProvince #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/9xXtBXISmSAfrican National Congress (@MYANC) April 23, 2022
Briefing session currently underway in Free State with @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa ahead of the launch the #Letsema campaign. pic.twitter.com/7uBUYJXsmsAfrican National Congress (@MYANC) April 23, 2022
Ramaphosa started off his visit with a briefing session with the Premier of Free State Sisi Ntombela, where they discussed issues plaguing Managung and the province at large.
He then proceeded to handover a new house to a resident whose home was destroyed by a fire.
This is Ramaphosa's second visit to the Bloemfontein metro this year, he was there early this month for the presidential imbizo after the State of the Nation Address.
He promised residents that building new homes will be at the top of the list for Mangaung.
“We want to clean up, we want to reposition our metros, our towns and our country.”
Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of dealing with corruption on local government level.