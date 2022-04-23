Ramaphosa calls Mangaung residents to help address service delivery issues

Ramaphosa said the party will play an active role to ensure that all problems in the metro are dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has made a call to Mangaung residents to work with their municipal leaders to deal with service delivery issues in the area.

He was speaking at the ANC Letsema Campaign Launch in Bloemfontein on Saturday, which is aimed at renewing the party's social contract with communities.

He added that the campaign will be spread throughout the country.