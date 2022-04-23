Police searching for gunmen in deadly Diepsloot shooting

Gauteng police are looking for the gunmen involved in a shooting that claimed two lives in Diepsloot on Friday night.

Police said the pair was attacked with another person who escaped unharmed.

It's understood police were patrolling the streets in the crime-ridden area when they heard gunshots.

The victims were sitting outside a shack at the time of the attack.

The motive for the shooting is not known, and no one has been arrested.

This latest attack comes weeks after Police Minister Bheki Cele sent a tactical response team to Diepsloot as a temporary intervention, as he called it, to deal with the high levels of crime in the community.

There was a two-day anti-crime community protest earlier this month that prompted Cele’s visit.