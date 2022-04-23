Motlanthe pays tribute to late government spokesperson Thabo Masebe

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has hailed the late seasoned Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe as a stalwart of the ANC 1994 youth league.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has hailed the late seasoned Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe as a stalwart of the African National Congress (ANC) 1994 youth league.

Motlanthe said Masebe was a warm hearted and driven person who was dedicated in his belief in justice.

He delivered a tribute on behalf of the ANC at Masebe's funeral, which is currently underway in Kempton Park in Johannesburg.

Masebe died earlier this week at the age of 57.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as the acting director general in the Gauteng Office of the Premier.

Masebe joined the ANC during his time at the University of Venda through the Azanian student organisation, Sasco.

Throughout his career he was a spokesperson for the ANC, which included the Truth and Reconciliation Commission where he responded to the 1998 report on behalf of the party.

Masebe's family said he took his last breath at his home with his boots on and his laptop close by.

Motlanthe said Masebe’s qualities contributed to making him one of the most accomplished communicators in the democratic era.

He added that Masebe was one of the finest cadres of the ANC and a servant of the people.