Laser eye surgery: A quick and painless alternative to wearing spectacles

Laser eye surgery (or commonly known as vision correction) is a procedure developed to correct spectacle errors in patients with impaired uncorrected vision which was first introduced in the early 90s. According to the Lasik website, the procedure consists of three main steps:

A thin flap is created in the surface layer of the cornea and folded to one side.

The exposed area is then reshaped by very accurately-targeted excimer laser pulses. Complex mathematical algorithms guide the laser to remove microscopic amounts of corneal tissue at pre-determined positions on the cornea to correct its overall curvature.

The flap is then replaced into its original position and re-attaches itself to the cornea over time.

The Weekend Breakfast Show With Gugs Mhlungu on Radio702 interviews eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre, dr Tebogo Maleka who explains how the use of sophisticated laser helps fix impaired uncorrected vision (scroll up to listen).

It is a procedure done to correct people’s near and far sightedness so they don’t continue wearing glasses for them to see clearly. Dr Tebogo Maleka, eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre.

Maleke says 99% of patients who have opted for laser eye surgery will see “20/20 and even better.” According to the American Optometric Association, 20/20 vision is a term used to express normal visual acuity (the clarity or sharpness of vision) measured at a distance of just over six metres (20 feet). What this means is that you clearly see at 20 feet what should normally be seen at that distance.

The lasers are so sophisticated that the patients end up seeing better than they used to see with glasses on Dr Tebogo Maleka, eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre.

The laser eye surgery procedure is quick painless, according to Maleke.