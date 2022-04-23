Go

Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections

The NICD recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.

This increase reflects a 17.8% positivity rate.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a team of department officials appeared before Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee to report on their annual performance plan as well as their budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Phaahla said they were monitoring the trajectory of the pandemic.

