Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.

This increase reflects a 17.8% positivity rate.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a team of department officials appeared before Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee to report on their annual performance plan as well as their budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Phaahla said they were monitoring the trajectory of the pandemic.