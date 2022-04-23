Former Springbok Wannenburg dies after Texas vehicle crash
Wannenburg, capped 20 times by South Africa as a loose forward, reportedly died in Austin after a vehicle fleeing police crashed into the back of one driven by the 41-year-old South African.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg, who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Texas this weekend, was a "gentle giant", a family friend told AFP on Saturday when confirming the tragedy.
An Austin police spokesman said a 16-year-old suspect, who had ignored a call to pull over, fled and struck the back of the vehicle driven by Wannenburg at an intersection.
"Hard as nails on the field and soft as jelly off it. A gentle giant," said the Pretoria-based friend who requested anonymity. "Words fail me. I am battling to accept that Pedrie is no longer among us.
"He was a lekker oke (good guy) who loved his family, his friends and rugby. He did not deserve to die so young and in such terrible circumstances.
Former Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg sadly passed away in the USA this morningSpringboks (@Springboks) April 23, 2022
Pedrie gave all he had on the pitch, but afterwards always had a smile on his face - Mr Mark Alexander
More here: pic.twitter.com/mjHeWQQqOi
We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg.Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 23, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family pic.twitter.com/ePecg3nSYU
Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas.Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 23, 2022
The Springbok played a major role in Ulsters Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012. pic.twitter.com/dZyw0pC1dP