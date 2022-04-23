Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour

The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.

There's been mixed reaction to Mavuso's remarks on who should be accountable for the dilapidated state of Eskom.

READ: We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

During an oversight visit by the Scopa at Megawatt Park on Friday, Mavuso blamed the ANC-led government for the mess at the utility.

She then left the meeting after a heated exchanged of words with Scopa chair Nkululeko Hlengwa who accused her of theatrics.