EC ANC conference set for 6-8 May, says party’s Lulama Ngcukayitobi

Its blamed failure to resolve disputes relating to processes leading up to this weekend for the sudden postponement of the conference which was meant to kick off on Friday, 22 April 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape will now hold its much anticipated provincial conference from 6 until 8 May.

Provincial coordinator of the party Lulama Ngqukaitobi told journalists at a media briefing this on Saturday morning that the province processed 160 disputes with only two still outstanding.

While 50 other complaints were lodged at Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters.

Ngqukaitobi said the national office had also suggested the conference be shifted by seven days but there will be no venue big enough to accommodate its 1,500 delegates.

“We could only get one venue, unfortunately, and that venue could only allow us for those particular days. We therefore had to go back to the office of the secretary general to advise us of the decision of the provincial task team.”

NOT A DELAY TACTIC

The provincial party insists the postponement of its upcoming conference is not a delay tactic.

This as some in the organisation accuse the provincial task team convener Oscar Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi of being behind the decision to push back the conference.

The odds have been tipped against the pair and their lobby group, with insiders now accusing them of trying to buy time in order to turn their fate around.

Mabuyane and his slate have been pitted against his long-time ally and provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela who’s supporters have won most of the six regional conferences that have taken place in the Eastern Cape.

Ngcukayitobi said delays in processes can be determined on information gathered by subcommittees adding that he believes there’s no merit to claims that they are trying to buy time.