DBN SAPS search for suspects who allegedly murdered female municipal worker

JOHANNESBURG - Police in eThekwini are searching for suspects who allegedly murdered a female municipal worker in Ottawa east of Durban.

It's reported the employee was carrying out her daily duties at a water tanker filling point on Saturday afternoon when she was shot.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for the suspects.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The mayor is therefore calling on our law enforcement agencies to move with speed and arrest those who are responsible for this murder.”