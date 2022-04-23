City of Johannesburg employees celebrate court victory

130 City of Johannesburg employees will remain in permanent employment following their Labour Court victory.

JOHANNESBURG - 130 City of Johannesburg employees will remain in permanent employment following their Labour Court victory.

This means the city will not be able to change its contracts from permanent to fixed term as it had previously indicated.

The court has interdicted the city from going through with the retrenchments pending the outcome of deliberations at the bargaining council.

This comes after the court granted the staff an interim order stopping the 25 February council resolution that would have resulted in the job cuts by the end of the month.

The city had previously argued that the contracts to permanent were irregular and should be turned into fixed-term contracts instead.

Municipal workers union Samwu said the interdict would allow the bargaining council time to discuss the matter.

"While we approached the Labour Court, we said we want an interim order so that the bargaining council can resolve these issues. Failure to resolve that, then that's when we'll appear in court to deal with the merits of the matter."