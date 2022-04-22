Williams: Tshwane's indigent programme will transform residents' quality of life

During his State of the City Address, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said that through the city's indigent programme, qualifying residents would also get a 100% rebate on the value of the property and refuse removal.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said that qualifying residents would receive free basic services such as the provision of 100 kilowatts of electricity per month among others.

Williams made the announcement during his State of the City Address at the Tshwane House Council Chambers.

The state of the city of Tshwane address got off to a rocky start, as councillors challenged Council Speaker Murunwa Makwarela to not preside over the address pending the outcome of an inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The accusations against Makwarela date back to Joburg Fresh Produce Market by a former City of Joburg senior employee.

Following the debate, Williams took to the podium and said that through the city's indigent programme, qualifying residents would also get a 100% rebate on the value of the property and refuse removal.

"...to better understand complex issues, engage residents and choose correct policy, interventions to transform the quality of life of our residents," Wiliams said.

Housing, electricity and water were among his top priorities in the address.

Williams further added that 12 kilolitres of water per month would be provided through the indigent programme.