Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announces changes to cabinet

In March, former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired from the cabinet, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced changes to his cabinet.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer resigned this week after eight years in the post.

In March, former community safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired from the cabinet amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Standing committee chairperson of the portfolio in the provincial legislature, Reagan Allen, now occupies this position.

The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against another.

Winde has announced who will now fill those seats.

Former Finance MEC David Maynier moves to Western Cape Education following Shafer’s resignation.

Mireille Wenger will head the finance portfolio.

Meanwhile, provincial DA leader Tertuis Simmers will be the MEC for infrastructure.

This means a rebranding of the department once led by Daylin Mitchell, who remains Transport MEC, but under a new title as MEC of mobility.