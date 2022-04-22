Go

We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

Eskom board chair Busisiwe Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing.

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity boss and Eskom board chair Busisiwe Mavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Scopa met with the Eskom board during a visit to Megawatt Park on Friday.

A heated exchange erupted between Mavuso and Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing and for the ANC-led government.

In a tweet in response to the walkout, Hlengwa said the ANC mess was not in dispute but Friday’s meeting was for the board and Eskom executives to account. He added that Mavuso was an Eskom board member and accordingly she had to account for the institution the ANC had deployed her to.

