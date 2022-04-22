WC Education Department launches two-day conference to boost mathematics

Its been in development for the past two years and takes into account changes and developments as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - A two-day conference to launch the Western Cape Education Department's Mathematics Strengthening Strategy gets underway on Friday.

The strategy includes professional development and training, the creation of professional learning environments, research, partnerships and parental and community support.

Deputy director general Haroon Mohamed said :

''Today and tomorrow and in the processes that follow, we are in a massive calculation exercise involving all our faculties of knowledge formation, so all our experience, all our reasoning capabilities and our belief systems to arrive at a better place then we are currently at.''