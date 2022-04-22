State says ballistics evidence matches murder weapon used in Meyiwa's slaying

The much-awaited trial finally got underway on Friday - almost eight years after the soccer star was killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home.

JOHANNESBURG - The state legal representative in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case told the Pretoria High Court that it would prove through a ballistic expert that the spent bullet found on Meyiwa's murder scene matched the gun found in the possession of one of the accused.

The much-awaited trial finally got underway on Friday - almost eight years after the soccer star was killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home.

Five men are standing trial for the crime having been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

State advocate George Baloyi has read his action plan for this trial to the court on Friday afternoon as documented by the prosecution.

He said when police went to Kelly Khumalo's home on the night of the incident they found a spent bullet on the kitchen counter and another fragmented bullet on the floor.

He said the spent bullet matched a gun found on Mthobisi Carlos Mncube in his home in Malvern.

"The cellphone of accused number three was confiscated upon his arrest and the data on his cellphone was downloaded and various photos were found. Inter alia a photo depicting the very same firearm that matched the bullet that was found on the kitchen cupboard with a caption ' my killing machine'".

Baloyi said they would be calling a forensic pathologist to testify to how Meyiwa was shot in the chest at close range.

The matter was postponed to Monday when the first witness would take the stand.