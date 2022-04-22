South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission 'critical' for cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi were speaking during a plenary of the BNC following talks behind closed doors between the statesmen and the two countries’ senior officials.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) is critical for the consolidation of work in areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Ramaphosa and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi were speaking during a plenary of the BNC following talks behind closed doors between the statesmen and the two countries’ senior officials this week.

There were agreements in almost 30 areas between the two Southern African countries and Ramaphosa said more had to be done to deepen the collaboration in many fields, including energy production, mining, and migration.

"We both commit to continue addressing the challenges confronting the development of our youth through programmes alleviating poverty and unemployment as well as to take concrete steps that are envisioned by agender 2063."

When his turn came to speak, Masisi praised the close relations between the two countries, saying Botswana’s biggest trading partner, Pretoria deserved to be respected.

"The fundamental importance of our constant engagement through BNC to advance our bilateral agenda cannot this is essential because it's through this platform that we are able to review and deliberate on our commitments take stock of progress and implementation of our previous decisions and explore other potential areas for cooperation."

The two presidents agreed that their priority is to overcome poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment.