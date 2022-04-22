Senzo Meyiwa murder trial expected to get under way after two postponements

There are hopes of the trial against the five men finally starting on Friday morning after two recent postponements.

JOHANNESBURG - The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will return to the Pretoria High Court on Friday for the start of their trial.

The men, some of whom are already serving time for various violent crimes are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in this matter.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October of 2014.

In one of the last court appearances, the lawyer for Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Zandile Mshololo, requested a 24-hour postponement, blaming the State for not providing her with the witness statements in time.

She said that this made it impossible for her and Ntuli to build a defence.

Then a day later, she told the court that she needed further details from the State and more time to consult with witnesses who were outside of Gauteng.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted her a week-long extension but said that it would be the last.

The lawyers for the four other accused and the State have consistently said they were ready to begin the trial.

On Friday morning it will be seen whether the matter will finally get under way, almost since years since Meyiwa was murdered.