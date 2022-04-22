SAPS's bloated top structure drains resources needed to fight crime, says Popcru

Popcru union said the police continue to have a bloated top structure that needs to be reconfigured.

CAPE TOWN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says the South African Police Service (SAPS) is too "top heavy".

It said this sucked up the department's budget and affected crimefighting where it mattered most, on the ground.

Popcru and agencies like the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have appeared before Parliament's police committee on Friday.

The union recognised the impact austerity measures have had on the police's budget in recent years but said the police continued to have a bloated top structure that needed to be reconfigured.

Popcru researcher Tryphina Phihlela said, "Popcru is of the view that the SAPS management structure is top heavy and it impedes the organisation both on monetary and human capital fronts to execute its constitutional mandate as prescribed in the constitution. This structure consumes too much of the budget allocated to the department."

Popcru called for the reconfiguration of the structure in a way that would take skills to police on the ground where actual crime fighting happened.