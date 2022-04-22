Police diver Mjwara laid to rest after drowning during KZN flood rescue efforts

KwaZulu-Natal police diver Busisiwe Mjwara has been hailed as a selfless leader and an officer who served her community with diligence.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police diver Busisiwe Mjwara is being laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg after she and her rescue dog drowned during floods in the province.

National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola has hailed her for her dedication.

"There is no police work that is easy when you leave home you are not sure whether you will come back and that is exactly what happened to our colleague. So to the team, I say be strong and make sure we go forward".

Before she drowned she rescued many people stranded in the KwaZulu-Natal floods last week.