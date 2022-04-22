One of Senzo Meyiwa's murder-accused allegedly assaulted by prison official

Meyiwa who was Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has told the court that one of his clients has been assaulted by a correctional services officer.

The five men accused of murdering the football superstar are in court in connection with the 2014 crime.

The highly anticipated trial finally got underway in the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning.

The men, some of whom are already serving time for various violent crimes are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in this matter.

In one of the last court appearances, the lawyer for Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Zandile Mshololo, requested a 24-hour postponement, blaming the State for not providing her with the witness statements in time.

She said that this made it impossible for her and Ntuli to build a defence.

Then a day later, she told the court that she needed further details from the State and more time to consult with witnesses who were outside of Gauteng.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted her a week-long extension but said that it would be the last.

The lawyers for the four other accused and the State have consistently said they were ready to begin the trial.

On Friday morning it will be seen whether the matter will finally get under way, almost since years since Meyiwa was murdered.