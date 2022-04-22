MPs concerned over reports that SANDF ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

The committee on Thursday night received a briefing following an investigation into the food debacle involving South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in neighbouring Mozambique.

The investigation was conducted by the South African Military Ombud.

The investigation into what the committee called "food-related challenges" followed reports of soldiers eating rotten food and drinking contaminated water while stationed in the Macomia district of northern Mozambique.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said that the committee received complaints after some defence force members fell sick.

"And they are saying that they ended up eating rotten meat and vegetables and almost every soldier was getting diarrhoea," Xaba said.

Velile Jonas, from the military ombud, told MPs that a mobile pantry to store food was not available at the in loco inspection.

"The mobile pantry, which was alleged to be the cause of the rotten meat, was not available for inspection. It was said to have been taken for repairs," Jonas said.

He added that it could not be found that any soldier was intentionally served rotten food.