Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for support after baby son's passing

Liverpool and Manchester United fans, who share a fierce rivalry, stood for a minute's applause in the seventh minute of the match at Anfield, which United lost 4-0, in a show of support for the Portuguese star.

CAPE TOWN - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support at Anfield during the match between Liverpool and Manchester United following the death of his baby son on Monday.

Both sets of fans, who share a fierce rivalry, stood for a minute's applause in the seventh minute of the match, which United lost 4-0, in a show of support for the Portuguese star.

In an Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Liverpool fans, saying that his family would never forget their support.

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion," he wrote.

He also posted a picture of his newborn baby girl, his deceased son's twin sister, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four other children. He and Rodriguez have a four-year-old daughter together. Ronaldo also has three other children, including another set of twins.

In the second post, Ronaldo said that Rodriguez and their daughter were finally at home.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world," he said.