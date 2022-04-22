Man given 20 years behind bars for torching train infrastructure worth R3.5m

Ricardo Khan who worked at the Eerste River taxi rank was convicted on a count of damage to essential infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection with the torching of a train carriage at Eerste River Station two years ago.

Ricardo Khan, who worked at the Eerste River taxi rank, was convicted on a count of damage to essential infrastructure.

During the trial the court heard the taxi industry benefits when trains are put out of service.

The accused testified he gets paid more if more taxis are operating well and business is good.

Khan was pointed out as a suspect by a commuter and could later be spotted in video footage recorded by a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) official.

The attack resulted in R3.5 million's worth of damage with a projected impact of R9 million to the Prasa.

National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said, "The burning of trains has far reaching consequences and affects most of the people who are very poor in the province who use the rail system as their daily commute to and from work.''