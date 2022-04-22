Load shedding will be suspended at 10pm tonight

Eskom again cautioned that even with the return to service of these units, the power system remained severely constrained and volatile.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says load shedding will be suspended at 10pm on Friday night but warns that supply remains “severely constrained”.

In a statement, Eskom said it expected to return to service nine generation units during the weekend. These were a unit at Hendrina and two generation units each at Arnot, Duvha, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

“The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves. This, together with the reduced weekend demand, will enable Eskom to suspend loadshedding at 10pm tonight”.

“During next week we anticipate continuing to rely on the use of emergency reserves to meet demand.”

The utility said it had 5,353MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,912MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

It again apologised for the implementation of load shedding, saying it was only used as a last resort.

“We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly to reduce the occurrence of load shedding.”