KZN relief efforts pour in but the need for clean drinking water remains high

Humanitarian relief organisation Gift of the Givers says despite the phenomenal outpouring of donations, the need for clean drinking water is huge.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts for flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal residents are being stepped up with the help of ordinary citizens.

Humanitarian relief NGO Gift of the Givers said the outpouring of donations from South Africans to help flood victims has been phenomenal.

The non-governmental organisation's Ali Sablay said:

“We find pensioners calling us, telling us you know they only have R50 over of their monthly pension, are there banking details? We have people calling us to say they have extra cans of food in their cupboards can they give it to us for the KZN relief effort and we find corporates coming on board it’s quite amazing to see the response.’’

And perhaps you want to donate something.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has offered a section of its new facility near the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital as a collection point for bottled water.

Sablay said the need for clean drinking water is huge.

“That’s the main concern at the moment, we have hospitals, dialysis centres, schools and clinics calling us pleading for clean drinking water and that’s why this relief effort at the CTICC is very important."