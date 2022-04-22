KZN boy (6) dies in crash while being transported to school

Nineteen others, including other pupils were injured in the crash.

JOHANNESBURG - A six-year-old boy died while on his way to school when the minibus he was travelling in crashed in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Paramedics are on the scene.

KZN's emergency services spokesperson, Robert McKenzie.

"The crash involved a minibus which was transporting school children to school and a sedan. Sadly, a six-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries in this crash. Paramedics from KZN Emergency Medical Services, together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services, treated 19 patients at the scene," McKenzie said.