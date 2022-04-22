Health Minister Joe Phaahla says department monitoring surge in COVID-19 cases

This has been revealed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla who's reporting back to parliament on its performance and budget.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the department is monitoring the situation following a surge in reported coronavirus cases over the past few days.

Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed 4,406 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to over 2,800 the day before.

Phaahla said they had seen worrying signs of a rise in infections.

"We hope that this won't go higher but we monitoring, and we will be able to report back to the committee and to the public once we have seen the trait we need to give it a little more time to see how it is going."

He hoped a coronavirus resurgence would not disrupt other health programmes.

"As we present here the plans and the financial resources allocated to those plans, we know that the finances are never enough, especially in the highly burdened public health system which carries a huge burden of disease".