Foreign nationals affected by KZN floods must have relief aid access - Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that foreign nationals affected by the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods also needed to be prioritised during the crisis.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that foreign nationals affected by the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods also needed to be prioritised during the crisis.



Malema visited the KwaMsuthu village in Durban to assess the damage.

Several foreign nationals live in the area and Malema said that they must not be left out.

The KwaMsuthu informal settlement is home to locals and foreign nationals.