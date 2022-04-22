Foreign nationals affected by KZN floods must have relief aid access - Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that foreign nationals affected by the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods also needed to be prioritised during the crisis.
Malema visited the KwaMsuthu village in Durban to assess the damage.
Several foreign nationals live in the area and Malema said that they must not be left out.
The KwaMsuthu informal settlement is home to locals and foreign nationals.
[EARLIER ON] EFF leaders during their inspection at the KwaMsuthu informal settlement in Durban. #KZNFloods
[WATCH] KwaMsuthu, in Durban is one of the places affected by the #KZNFloods last week, some homes were destroyed and the people here are in need of shelter. @EFFSouthAfrica President @Julius_S_Malema is visiting the area to access the extent of damage. #KZNFlooding
Malema said that everyone must be able to access flood relief.
"They are in our land. What is important is life and what is important is to make sure that everybody who is in South Africa must feel protected by the leadership of South Africa, irrespective of where they come from," Malema said.
Malema has also called for humanity and unity during this hard time.
"Irrespective of nationality, irrespective of race, irrespective of ethnicity it is important that all of that is put aside. It is the time now for unity to save life," he said.
The party donated food parcels, blankets, and half a million rand to help those affected.