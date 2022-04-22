Families devastated by the loss of their children in floods - KZN MP

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial education portfolio committee visited different wards and districts in the province to assess the damage caused by the devastating floods last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial education portfolio committee said that families were broken and devastated by the loss of their children.

The committee visited different wards and districts in the province to assess the damage caused by the devastating floods last week.



Over 400 people have died, including several learners and teachers.

Bereaved families in KwaZulu-Natal are devastated by the loss of their children and loved ones- they have also been left without homes.

The MPLs have called on the department to continue to do all it can to assist affected schools and to give learners counselling support.

Member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, Siboniso Duma: "In times like these, you need your neighbours os that's it's easy for you to deal with the situation because one family can't comprehend what has happened by themself."

Duma said the committee appreciated the work done by different organisations and departments to help rebuild the province.