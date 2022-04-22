Eskom says power grid remains 'vulnerable and unpredictable' ahead of weekend

Eskom said it will be able to keep the lights on this weekend after announcing it will end its latest bout of power cuts tonight following an improvement in generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Eskom suspending load shedding for the weekend, the embattled power utility said its system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

Eskom said it would be able to keep the lights on this weekend after announcing it would end its latest bout of power cuts on Friday night following an improvement in generating capacity.

It had earlier blamed the cold and rainy weather for its generation capacity failure, which plunged the country into a series of blackouts.

However, the South African Weather Service said rainfall was expected in several parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it was during these conditions that electricity usage spiked and with the utility already struggling to meet the current demand, it could be an icy outlook for the country.