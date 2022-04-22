CT man handed 25-year jail sentence for 2019 murder of child (4)

James Jacobs shot dead four-year-old Joshua Luthando Barbers and tried to kill another child, an 11-month-old baby, as well as four adults.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a four-year-old child and the attempted murder of five others in Athlone.

James Jacobs was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday after he entered into a plea bargain.

Jacobs shot dead four-year-old Joshua Luthando Barbers and tried to kill another child, an 11-month-old baby, as well as four adults.

He's been sentenced to 10 years for each attempted murder charge, 25 years for Barbers' killing, 15 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and a further eight years for the illegal possession of ammunition.

The court has ordered that the sentences run concurrently with the count of murder.

In March 2019, Jacobs and a friend went to Athlone where he admits he went on a shooting spree, resulting in the murder of the little boy.

The court heard that Jacobs had traumatised the child's parents as he was shot dead in front of them.

The State argued that the killer turned the child's safe space into a death trap when he fired several shots at his home.