Census 2022 deadline extended in the Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The Census 2022 deadline has been extended for the Western Cape.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly said that the new cut-off date for the province had been moved to the end of April.

He added that the Western Cape was significantly behind compared to the rest of the country.

“The Western Cape has been extended up until the end of April. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, especially, have continued during this week. Gauteng is trying to mop up a few small areas and the City of Joburg but in the Western Cape, in general, we are much further behind in census data collection than the rest of the country,” Kelly said.

Kelly explained that census workers have had numerous challenges in the Cape.

"Fundamentally we did not manage to recruit enough data collectors in the province, exactly why is a bit of a mystery to me, but if you don’t have feet on the ground, you really struggle to collect the numbers. There were some other constraints in some of the farm areas, we struggled with getting appropriate vehicles."

Another issue has been some residents who are unwilling to be counted.

"One of the other factors, it’s clear in the Western Cape, we do see an increasing number of people refusing to participate in the census, which is actually legal but we really do encourage people to provide the information when a census fieldworker comes to your door," Kelly said.