Cele issues warning to those thinking of stealing KZN flood relief funds

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police would arrest those who would dare to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has appealed to people to consult their conscience and not steal money meant for the relief of flood victims.

He said that the police would arrest those who would dare to do so.

Cele was speaking at the government’s Justice, Crime, and Prevention Security Cluster briefing on Thursday, where details of law enforcement deployment to KwaZulu-Natal were discussed.

While it is curious whether public officials and others with access to the billions of rand being spent in the reconstruction and recovery process following the floods will heed Minister Cele’s call, he believes the extraordinary circumstances could be a motivator.

"The situation is dire there. When a family of 12 is wiped off and there are only two left and you still have the audacity of going there and steal, you are not a human being yourself, you are some kind of animal," Cele said.

Cele has also defended the state’s response to the disaster, saying that there were interventions from the very first day.

Meanwhile, efforts will also be focused on the Eastern Cape and other provinces that are or could be affected by floods.