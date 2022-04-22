Case against seven men accused of killing Elvis Nyathi postponed to Monday

JOHANNESBURG - The case against seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national and Diepsloot resident, has been postponed to Monday.

The seven men face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and assault with intent to cause bodily harm.

They made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.

The seven accused were meant to apply for bail as they returned to the dock.

The delay of the court proceedings was to allow accused number three to apply for legal aid.

Earlier his lawyer indicated that she wants to recuse herself citing a lack of communication with her client.

The men were arrested for Nyathi's death during violent protests in Diepsloot.

Foreign nationals were allegedly accused of committing crimes in the area.