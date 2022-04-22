Brazil's leftist ex-president Lula supports Macron in French vote

Lula said he now believes Macron 'is the one who best embodies democratic and humanist values' against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off.

PARIS - Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday called on French voters to "defeat the far right" by supporting the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who "best embodies democratic and humanist values".

"It is fundamental to defeat the far right and its message of hatred and prejudice. This is what all democrats desire and hope for... around the world," Lula said in a series of tweets.

In the first round of the French election, the leftist Lula had supported far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came in third place.

Lula said he now believes Macron "is the one who best embodies democratic and humanist values" against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off.

In a tweet in French, he said "the future of democracy is at stake in Europe and in the world".

The impact of France's election "goes beyond its borders," said Lula, who is leading the polls against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election in Brazil.

The German, Spanish and Portuguese prime ministers also called Thursday for the French to vote for the "democratic candidate," referring to Macron.

The latest polls suggest Macron is in the lead by up to 15 points.