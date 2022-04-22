Bid to have Khumalo's lawyer leave courtroom in Meyiwa murder case dismissed

The trial against the five accused finally got underway on Friday after almost 8 years since the 27-year-old football star was gunned down.

JOHANNESBURG - The advocate for four of the men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case has told the Pretoria High Court that he is uncomfortable with singer Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer being in court.

The trial against the five murder accused finally got underway on Friday - almost eight years after the 27-year-old football star was gunned down.

Meyiwa, who was Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirate goalkeeper, was shot while at Khumalo's home.

She was one of seven people who were in the house in Vosloorus in October 2014 when the accused allegedly stormed in demanding phones and money.

The men then allegedly shot Meyiwa in the chest and attempted to shoot Khumalo’s sister, Zandile.

As a victim, Khumalo has a lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, watching briefly during the trial but the lawyer for four of the accused, Advocate Malesale Teffo, wanted her to leave the court.

"It will be chaos here, there were seven people in that house. Why is only Kelly Khumalo's lawyer watching this?"

Moonsamy said this was unfounded and scandalous because "it was intended to remove me of which I could have done the same but remove my rights as a legal practitioner, as an officer of the court. And remove the constitutional right of my client."

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumel dismissed Teffo, telling him to sit down.