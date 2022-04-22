Angry Eldorado Park residents demand alternative power supply as outage drags on A group of residents closed roads with burning tyres on Thursday night after City Power announced that electricity would be restored in the next seven days. City Power

Eldorado Park substation fire JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled Devland residents near Eldorado Park are demanding alternative power supply while they wait for electricity to be restored in their community. They’ve called on the Johannesburg Housing Company apartments where they live to provide them with generators amid widespread outages. A group of residents closed roads with burning tyres on Thursday night after City Power announced that electricity would be restored in the next seven days. Eyewitness News has spoken to residents of Eldorado Park who say that after already spending 7 days in the dark because of the #EldosFire, @CityPowerJhb expecting them to wait another 7 days for restoration is unacceptable.



The utility’s technicians have been working around the clock since last week Thursday to fix transformers damaged by a fire at the Eldorado Park substation.

A small group of protesting tenants braced the cold weather and closed roads in the dark area, which was lit only by small fires from burning debris.

They told Eyewitness News that they had spent seven days, including the Easter weekend, in the dark and felt that their lives were being inconvenienced.

The power outages have interrupted communication lines such as internet connection that is needed by schools and businesses.

"Freedom Park, they don't pay, we are paying here. We are staying in the properties over there and they can't even provide generators for us," one disgruntled resident said.

Some Devland residents claim that the challenge has been worsened by illegal electricity connections in the nearby Mountain View informal settlement.