Alleged Enkanini mass shooter bail hearing to continue next week

At the centre of court proceedings is CCTV footage Thando Shuba's defence submitted as his alleged alibi.

CAPE TOWN - The bail hearing of the accused in the Enkanini Informal Settlement mass shooting will continue next week.

Thando Shuba appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Shuba faces six murder charges in the connection with last month's fatal shooting.

At the centre of court proceedings is CCTV footage Thando Shuba's defence submitted as his alleged alibi.

Defence attorney Phindile Vepile said the matter has been remanded and is set to continue on Monday.

“In order for the prosecutor to address the court and thereafter the matter will be remanded with the court’s decision on the bail application.’’

Shuba was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting in which two women and four men died on 20 March.

Judgment in the bail application is expected to be handed down next Tuesday.