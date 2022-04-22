9 staffers claim Modise used underhand tactics to boot them from office

Nine former staffers at the Department of Defence and Military Veterans claim Machiavellian tactics were used under new minister, Thandi Modise, to push them out of her office.

The group, which includes former Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s spokesperson, chief of staff, parliamentary liaison officer and head of administration, plans to challenge the decision at the CCMA.

They claim that they were placed on special leave in October following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle and while waiting to be assigned new roles, they instead received termination notices last month.

The nine claim that guidelines set out for dealing with those deployed to political office in the public service had been ignored.

Ntethelelo Khumalo, the former head of admin, speaks for the group and he said there had been zero transparency in the handling of their matter.

"It was two-faced at all times. You engage this person, you are given this story. The next thing that comes through is the complete opposite of what has been communicated before - there was no consultation or engagement to have a sense of what some of us would want," Khumalo said.