30 emergency experts deployed to KZN by Gauteng government

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty emergency rescue experts deployed to KwaZulu-Natal by the Gauteng provincial government have assisted in the recovery of the body of a seven-year-old girl.

The rescue experts arrived in the province on Thursday to assist efforts to recover from the devastating floods and assist with mop-up and rescue operations.

Residents and businesses have been picking up the pieces with the help of the government.

The Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said the 30 experts were working with other rescue teams and had already visited several affected areas.

More bodies were expected to be recovered.

"This morning [Friday] some of the team members were deployed in Kwadlangezwa and Inanda where there is still an ongoing search for those who have been reported to be missing, the team is however working around the clock in ensuring that of course that those bodies that can be recovered would be able to be recovered," said government's Lupi Ngcayisa.