Two Malmesbury prison escapees rearrested; third inmate still on the run

The Correctional Services Department said that at this stage, for security reasons, it could not divulge how the inmates managed to escape last week as it may jeopardise investigations as well as the arrest of the remaining escapee.

CAPE TOWN - Two inmates have been rearrested after escaping from the Malmesbury Correctional Facility in the Western Cape.

Three prisoners escaped last week from the facility - the second inmate was rearrested earlier this week.

The Department of Correctional Services said that officials are working around the clock with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that inmate Juneal Jacobs was arrested.

The department said that it had intensified its campaign and processes to prevent unnecessary security lapses, mismanagement, as well the tightening of management systems and increasing compliance with policy and controls.

Back in 2020, over 60 inmates escaped at the same prison escaped and were rearrested.

The department again said that it cannot divulge how this happened as it may pose a security risk.