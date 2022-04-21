Thabo Masebe remembered as a diligent public servant

Masebe, an acting director-general in the Gauteng Premier's Office, passed away earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Seasoned government communicator, Thabo Masebe, has been remembered as an experienced, versatile, and diligent public servant.

The Gauteng provincial government held a memorial service in honour of him on Thursday.

Masebe was hailed as a dedicated and excellent communicator who helped channel information from government through to the public.

Head of Policy and Research in the premier's office, Mduduzi Mbatha, said Masebe was a dedicated public servant.

“Thabo Masebe gave me hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thabo taught us perseverance. He understood that the revolution is thoroughgoing. He understood patience that is a virtue. When he could have chosen a life of being rich, he chose to serve.”

Besides his commitment to his profession, Gauteng's Chief Director for Corporate Communication and Marketing, Saras Naidoo, fondly remembered his love for Formula One.

“He was excited a few weeks back when Lewis Hamilton said he wants to race in South Africa. He couldn’t wait for F1 to be held in Gauteng. You know, he loved. Gauteng. He loved marketing Gauteng. He loved his job. He loved his family and especially his sons Shimalo and Mashepe.”

Masebe's funeral service will be held at the Kempton Park Civic Centre on Saturday.