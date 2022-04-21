Spike in number of positive COVID-19 infections in South Africa
This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.
JOHANNESBURG - The latest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa show a spike of positive cases at 4,406 in the latest period under review.
This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.
65 deaths have been recorded in the past 48 hours.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 750 830 with 4 406 new cases reported. Today 65 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 276 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 631 083 with a recovery rate of 96,8% pic.twitter.com/w9ITtciS8DDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) April 21, 2022