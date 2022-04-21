Go

Spike in number of positive COVID-19 infections in South Africa

This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The latest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa show a spike of positive cases at 4,406 in the latest period under review.

65 deaths have been recorded in the past 48 hours.

