Spike in number of positive COVID-19 infections in South Africa

This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa show a spike of positive cases at 4,406 in the latest period under review.

65 deaths have been recorded in the past 48 hours.