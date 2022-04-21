Solidarity Fund to ‘pioneer’ first phase of disaster response to KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced that the fund would be roped in for rebuilding efforts.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Solidarity Fund on Thursday said it will only be focusing on immediate humanitarian relief for KwaZulu-Natal residents affected by the devastating floods.

This comes after the fund decided to wind down its operations last year after collecting R4 billion for COVID-19 relief.

More than 400 people lost their lives, dozens are displaced, and scores remain unaccounted for following last week's floods.

Ramaphosa announced three phases in the rebuilding process including the rehousing of people and reconstruction of roads and infrastructure.

But Solidarity Fund chairperson Gloria Serobe said they are receiving R1 billion from Treasury only for the first phase.

“People have been displaced with no shelters, food, hygienic needs and the Solidarity Fund will be able to aid with short-term and quick needs.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to help through its Operation Chariot, which will see thousands of soldiers assisting with relief efforts.

The SANDF's Andries Mahapa said: “We have planned 10,000 soldiers. However, it must be noted that this number is incremental based on the joint operation centre.”

Mahapa said on Wednesday that military teams assessed bridges that have been damaged or destroyed.

“The engineers from the SANDF are going to be on the ground to try and improvise those bridges while the municipality and provincial head of the KZN government think of long-lasting solutions for people to cross from point A to point B.”