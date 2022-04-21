Slain Kgomotso Diale joined electricity protest to help community, says family

Kgomotso Diale was shot and killed on Monday, allegedly by Lesotho nationals at the Chicken Farm informal settlement after community members went to ask about the recent theft of power cables.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a murdered Pimville resident said that he recently joined community activism after realising that many local businesses and households were suffering because of the persistent cable theft in the area.

Diale’s brother, Kagiso, said that the 44-year-old was not part of Operation Dudula.

The family was visited by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who also went to see one of the victims who survived the attack.

Kagiso said that his brother, Kgomotso, was only acting with other frustrated Pimville residents who were seeking answers to the ongoing power issues in the community.

Diale said that his brother saw how his attempts at making ends meet were persistently sabotaged by the cable theft.

“I came back home to start my own business and we are always faced with power cuts and it’s not only affecting businesses but families too and it’s becoming a persistent thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cele said that detectives were already on the ground probing the cases of murder and attempted murder.

He’s told the provincial commissioner Elias Mawela that he expects arrests in the next 48 hours.